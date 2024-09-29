Cow Protection Group to Move SC After Flight Denied Landing at Shillong

An official source said, "Due to certain law and order situation at Meghalaya as intimated by the state administration as well as the Airport Director Shillong Airport, the departure of the said non-scheduled flight from Agartala to Shillong is hereby not permitted."

The denial of permission has forced the group to cancel its visit to Shillong. The proposed visit of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was to propagate ban on cow slaughter. Registering strong opposition, pressure groups were camping outside the Shillong Airport to protest against the arrival of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, sources said.