Criminal Rivalry Suspected in Deaths of Assam Youths: Meghalaya Police

The Meghalaya Police has lodged a case in connection to the death of three youths from Assam in East Garo Hills district and stated that the incident was a result of criminal rivalry between car theft and cattle theft groups.
According to a press statement issued by the Meghalaya Police, the deceased youths were involved in car lifting and cattle theft cases in certain places of Assam.
On Wednesday, reports about the harrowing incident emerged stating that the charred body of three Assam youths identified as Jamor Ali (35), Noor Ahmed, and Zahidul Islam (25) were recovered in the dense jungles in East Garo Hills district.
Providing details about the incident, the Meghalaya Police said that on April 16, 2024, according to information received from the deceased's relatives, the trio had embarked on their journey late in the evening of April 15, 2024 as they were hired by some unknown person for some important work in Meghalaya.
On April 16, at about 06:30am, the family members received a call from Jomor Ali that they were having breakfast in a jungle area somewhere in Garo Hills. However, subsequent attempts to contact them proved futile as their mobile phones were switched off.
The police sttaement durtehr said that the missing vehicle was located inside a dense jungle near to village Link Road connecting Rogu Alda village under Rongjeng PS in East Garo Hills District, around 1.5 km from NH-217 connecting Dudhnoi – Damra – Rongjeng – Baghmara. The PO was visited by the Police and found the missing vehicle in burnt condition inside the forest. On searching the surroundings, one freshly dug pit which was filled with fresh soil was found near the vehicle. The Forensic Team (FSL) and Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the State Police were also present at the site for necessary investigation procedures.
Further, in the presence of an Executive Magistrate at the PO, the loose soil was removed from the pit and the charred bodies were recovered. Inquest and spot Post-Mortem was conducted over the dead bodies which were later handed over to their relatives after completion of all the formalities.
The police stated that Zahidul Islam was reported to be involved in car theft cases in Dudhnoi and Krishnai respectively and one NBWA is pending against him under Krishnai Police Station. Further, Jamor Ali had a history of cattle theft cases under Matia PS, Assam.
In connection, the Meghalaya Police have registered a case under Rongjeng PS Case No. 8(4)2024 u/s invoking sections 302/201/435/34 of the Indian Penal Code for further investigation.