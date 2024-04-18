Criminal Rivalry Suspected in Deaths of Assam Youths: Meghalaya Police

Further, in the presence of an Executive Magistrate at the PO, the loose soil was removed from the pit and the charred bodies were recovered. Inquest and spot Post-Mortem was conducted over the dead bodies which were later handed over to their relatives after completion of all the formalities.

The police stated that Zahidul Islam was reported to be involved in car theft cases in Dudhnoi and Krishnai respectively and one NBWA is pending against him under Krishnai Police Station. Further, Jamor Ali had a history of cattle theft cases under Matia PS, Assam.