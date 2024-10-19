Two Held by BSF Meghalaya for Smuggling Apples to Bangladesh

In a successful operation on October 18, 2024, the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier intercepted two Indian nationals attempting to smuggle a large consignment of apples into Bangladesh near the international border in East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya.
Acting on specific intelligence, personnel from the 4th Battalion of the BSF promptly intercepted two vehicles—a Maruti Alto and a Maruti Van—on the Dawki-Lynkhat road in the Pyrdwah border area. The vehicles were found loaded with 40 boxes of apples intended for smuggling across the border.
During questioning, the drivers were unable to provide any valid documents or satisfactory explanations for carrying the consignment.
The apprehended individuals, along with the vehicles and the apple consignment, were handed over to Customs officials in Pynursla for further investigation and legal action.