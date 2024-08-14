CRPF Leads 'Tiranga Yatra' in Shillong Ahead of 78th Independence Day

In Krishnanagar, West Bengal, the Border Security Force (BSF) also contributed by organizing a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally. BSF DIG Sanjay Kumar highlighted the initiative’s goals, saying, "We want every citizen to feel proud of their country and hoist the national flag at their homes. We are distributing flags to everyone and sending out a message of unity in diversity to our neighbouring countries. We want to see 'Har Ghar Tiranga' on August 15."