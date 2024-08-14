CRPF Leads 'Tiranga Yatra' in Shillong Ahead of 78th Independence Day

As India approaches its 78th Independence Day, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organized a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Shillong on Wednesday.
This event is part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. CRPF personnel marched through the streets, proudly waving the tricolour and singing patriotic songs to energize the Independence Day celebrations.
The 'Tiranga Yatra' aligns with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan,' a campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster nationalism by encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their homes. Similarly, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) launched a Tiranga bike rally in Shimla as part of the same initiative.
In Krishnanagar, West Bengal, the Border Security Force (BSF) also contributed by organizing a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally. BSF DIG Sanjay Kumar highlighted the initiative’s goals, saying, "We want every citizen to feel proud of their country and hoist the national flag at their homes. We are distributing flags to everyone and sending out a message of unity in diversity to our neighbouring countries. We want to see 'Har Ghar Tiranga' on August 15."
"They should understand that people of different castes and religions can coexist in peace and harmony here," Kumar added.
In his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' address on July 28, Prime Minister Modi urged all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day. The third edition of this campaign runs from August 9 to 15, as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
Launched in 2021 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commemorates the 75th year of India's independence. It seeks to inspire patriotism and increase awareness about the Indian National Flag.