Droupadi Murmu Interacts with Women-Led SHG Groups in Meghalaya

President Droupadi Murmu engaged in discussions with self-help group (SHG) members at Baljek Airport in Meghalaya's Tura on Tuesday.
The President also virtually inaugurated the construction of the new integrated administration complex in Tura, as per an official statement from the Deputy Press Secretary to the President.
In her speech, President Murmu emphasized the importance of empowering women in all aspects of society - including social, economic, political, and spiritual realms - to achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
She underlined that India's women are making a mark and paving the way for other women in every field, whether it is defence, science and technology, sports, education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, or any other field. They just need some words and small actions of encouragement--a pat on the back.
The President further said that the idea of women-led development can be implemented only when women get the freedom to make their own choices. With economic independence, this has become a reality to some extent. Economic self-reliance brings greater self-confidence in women.
She encouraged individuals to acknowledge the worth and attributes of the women in their midst and to provide them with support. President Murmu also encouraged members of SHGs to continue progressing and to assist other women in advancing.
Meanwhile, taking to platform X, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote, "Thousands of women-led SHG members of Meghalaya welcomed Hon’ble President of India, Smti. Droupadi Murmu ji at Baljek. Our womenfolk were encouraged by the presence of Hon’ble President. As the first indigenous woman President of the country, she stands as an inspiration to our womenfolk and to the people of the country and her presence today has deeply motivated our SHG members of Meghalaya."