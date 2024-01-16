Meghalaya CM, Guv Call On President Murmu In Tura

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Governor Phagu Chauhan met with President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday at the Raj Bhavan in Tura, Meghalaya.
"With Hon'ble President of India, Smti. Droupadi Murmu ji and Hon'ble Governor of Meghalaya, Shri Phagu Chauhan ji at the recently inaugurated Raj Bhavan in Tura," read the post by CM Conrad K Sangma on X.
President Murmu, during the inauguration of the fifth edition of the Meghalaya Games in Tura on Monday, highlighted the potential of the North East region in sports development. She stressed the importance of leveraging India's diversity to enhance its global sports image and urged support for talent from tribal areas.
Acknowledging the strong sports culture in the North East, the President praised the encouragement of women's participation in sports as a profession. She underscored the potential of adventure sports and tourism in the region, urging exploration and prioritization.
President Murmu commended India's progress in sports, attributing it to government initiatives like Khelo India. She encouraged children and youth to engage in sports, promoting team spirit and competitiveness. The President expressed confidence that events like the Meghalaya Games, held in different parts of the state, would contribute to excellence, competitiveness, and a vibrant sporting ecosystem.
The Meghalaya Games, attended by dignitaries including Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, are scheduled to continue until January 20 in Tura.