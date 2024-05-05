Dual Lynching Incidents Shake Eastern West Khasi Hills; Police Investigate Shortcomings

An incidence of mob violence that resulted in a lynching has shaken the Eastern West Khasi Hills community. The incident occurred on May 3 in Umthlong Village, where roughly 1500 people assembled to take control of the situation. The village council apprehended two local males after allegations were made that they attempted to rape a 17-year-old girl.
According to police reports, the officer-in-charge of Mairang police station was notified around 4:05 pm by the village Sordar regarding the detention of the suspects. By 1:30 pm, the accused were brought to the Community Hall. However, when police arrived around 4:55 pm, the crowd obstructed their attempts to take the accused into custody.
Despite efforts to intervene, the situation escalated tragically. The magistrate, realizing the urgency, called for an ambulance. The two injured men, identified as Melar Kurbah (35) from Demthring village and Hasmendra Kharkylliang (50) from Shyrwang village, Eastern West Khasi Hills, were rushed to Tirot Sing Civil Hospital, Mairang.
Unfortunately, Melar Kurbah succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at around 7 pm. Hasmendra Kharkylliang, despite being referred to Shillong Civil Hospital, met the same fate upon reaching the facility.
These incidents have prompted widespread concern and condemnation, with the police launching an investigation to identify any shortcomings that may have contributed to the tragic outcome. The community is left grappling with the aftermath, highlighting the urgent need for measures to address mob violence and ensure justice is served through lawful means.