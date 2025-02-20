Earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude Strikes Meghalaya, Tremors Felt in Guwahati

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Meghalaya on Thursday morning, with tremors felt across several parts of Assam.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at approximately 11:32 AM, with its epicenter in the North Garo Hills region of Meghalaya at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The tremors were also experienced in various parts of the region, including Assam.

NCS confirmed the seismic activity on X, stating, “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 20/02/2025 11:32:58 IST, Lat: 25.87 N, Long: 90.70 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: North Garo Hills, Meghalaya.”

