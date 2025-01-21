4.1 Earthquake Strikes Meghalaya, Tremors Felt In Assam

An earthquake of magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills on Tuesday afternoon, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Advertisment

The tremor occurred at approximately 12:34 PM, with the earthquake's epicenter located in the South West Khasi Hills area at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Moreover, tremors were felt in other parts of the region as well including Assam and West Bengal.

NCS shared on X, stating: "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 21/01/2025 12:34:02 IST, Lat: 25.34 N, Long: 91.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: South West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.”

Also Read: 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Claims 32 Lives In Tibet; Tremors Felt In India