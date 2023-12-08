Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Jolts Meghalaya's Shillong

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Shillong in Meghalaya on Friday at 8:46 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, occurred on 08-12-2023, 08:46:56 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 91.75, Depth: 14 Km, Location: 18km SW of Shillong, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," the NCS posted on 'X'.
Earlier on Thursday morning, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Guwahati in Assam, as reported by NCS.
According to information from the NCS, tremors were experienced in the region at 5:42 am on Thursday.
The NCS reported that the epicenter was located at 26.63 latitude and 92.08 longitude, with tremors occurring at a depth of 5 km.