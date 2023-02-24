EC Issues Notice to Meghalaya Minister for ‘Doling Out Money’

The Election Commission issued a show-cause notice Meghalaya Water Resources Minister and candidate of United Democratic Party Brolding Nongsiej for allegedly doling out money in his constituency violating the model code of conduct (MCC). This was informed by the officials on Thursday.

According to reports, a complaint was lodged with the returning officer by a social organistaion who alleged that a woman was seen accepting the money being given by the minister.

Based on the complaint lodged, the returning officer of Mawthadraishan assembly constituency in West K hasi Hills district directed Nongseij to reply within February 25 as to why action should not be taken against him.

The election for the 60-member assembly is scheduled to be held in February 27 and the counting of votes will be done on March 2.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the poll bound state today where he will hold a roadshow in Shillong.

Earlier, the sports department of the Meghalaya government denied permission for his rally at Tura, citing construction work at the PA Sangma stadium (venue) in South Tura.

Meanwhile, an insider from the BJP Meghalaya informed that the poll rally will be held as per schedule, however, the venue has been shifted from PA Sangma stadium to Alotgre Cricket Stadium in Tura.