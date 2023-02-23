Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Meghalaya on Feb 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the hill state of Meghalaya on Friday, he will be visiting Shillong and then towards Tura after 2 pm, the BJP party office told the Pratidin Time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be paying floral tributes to the Freedom Fighters of Meghalaya at the Shillong's State Central Library at 11 am and conduct a road-show from IGP to Police point as a part of the election campaign before heading towards Tura in West Garo Hills district for a public meeting at around 3 pm.

Earlier, the sports department of the Meghalaya government denied permission for his rally at Tura, citing construction work at the PA Sangma stadium (venue) in South Tura.

Meanwhile, an insider from the BJP Meghalaya informed that the poll rally will be held as per schedule, however, the venue has been shifted from PA Sangma stadium to Alotgre Cricket Stadium in Tura.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in all 60 assembly seats in the 2023 Meghalaya election.

It is to be noted that Meghalaya will vote for a new government on February 27 along with Nagaland.

The election results for the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will be announced on March 2.