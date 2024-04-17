Executive Magistrate Assaulted by Unknown Miscreants in Meghalaya's Tikrikilla

In a concerning incident that unfolded on the evening of April 15, 2024, after 9:30 PM, a member of the Flying Squad Team (FST-1) on duty was subjected to a physical assault by unidentified miscreants.
The incident occurred as they were returning from covering the election campaign/meeting held at Bandarkona Krishi Field & Tikrikilla Hanuman Mandir compound in Meghalaya.
The victim, an Executive Magistrate on duty, sustained minor injuries in the attack but bravely resumed duty following initial medical attention.
According to initial investigations, the assault does not appear to have any ties to political motivations or the involvement of any specific political party.
The Officer in-charge at the Tikrikilla Police Station has promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR), and the matter is currently under thorough inquiry.
This disturbing incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement personnel in ensuring the safety and security of public events, especially during crucial periods such as election campaigns.
Meanwhile, the state police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this reprehensible act.
The community at large is urged to remain vigilant and cooperative with law enforcement agencies to prevent such incidents and uphold the principles of peace and security within the region.