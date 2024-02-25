Fire Engulfs Shillong Bar Association Building, Chief Minister Visits Site

A major fire broke out last night at the Shillong Bar Association building near the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) East Khasi Hills at around 10:00 PM.
Following the incident, the firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the blaze, but the extent of the damage remains unclear.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited the site of the fire at the Shillong Bar Association Building, and was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister.
Speaking to the media, He said, “The cause of the fire was likely due to electrical conditions. He expressed relief that there was no loss of life however was concerned about the documents and infrastructure that caught fire. He said that the government is monitoring the situation and is ensuring that the damage is minimized.”