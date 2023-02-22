Folk Dances of Meghalaya: 4 Spectacular folk dances of Meghalaya

Nongkrem Dance

The Khasi community has a traditional dance called the Nongkrem Dance, which is performed during the annual 5-day long Nongkrem Festival. This is celebrated to thank the Almighty for a good harvest and also to seek his blessings for the future. Young Khasi women wear colorful traditional attire and jewelry while performing the dance. They move in rhythmic patterns to the beats of traditional Khasi music, which is played using instruments such as drums and flutes. The dance is performed in front of the high priestess, who sits on a raised platform and offers prayers and blessings to the dancers. The high priestess also performs a special ritual known as the Pomblang Ceremony, in which she offers sacrifices to the deity of the Khasi people. To sum up, we can say that the Nongkrem Dance is an important part of the cultural heritage of the Khasi community in Meghalaya, and is performed with great enthusiasm and devotion. It is also a popular attraction for tourists and visitors to the region, who can witness the beauty and vibrancy of this traditional dance form firsthand.