Forced Marriage, Betrayal, Murder: Full Timeline Emerges in Raja Raghuvanshi Case

In a sensational revelation that has sent shockwaves across the Northeast, the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case has taken a dramatic turn with chilling details emerging from the investigation led by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem.

What began as a suspected homicide has unraveled into a dark tale of forced marriage, betrayal, multiple failed murder attempts, a staged abduction, and an elaborate escape plan across multiple states — all masterminded by Raj Kushwaha, now identified as the key conspirator behind the gruesome crime.

Mastermind Behind the Murder: Raj Kushwaha’s Cold-Blooded Plot

According to SP Vivek Syiem, Raj Kushwaha meticulously orchestrated the murder, while Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, played an instrumental role in executing the plan.

Investigations suggest Sonam was forced into marriage with Raja and soon conspired with Raj, with whom she was allegedly romantically involved. The couple made at least four unsuccessful attempts to murder Raja before they finally succeeded in Meghalaya.

In a chilling sequence of events, the conspirators shifted their plan from Guwahati to Shillong, eventually heading to Sohra, where they regrouped at Nongriat. From there, the group proceeded to Weisawdong, where the brutal murder took place inside a parking lot.

Sonam was present at the scene as Raja was killed. His body was subsequently disposed of, and the group fled the scene at 2:18 PM.

How They Tried to Cover Their Tracks

Sonam, wearing a raincoat during the murder, handed it to Akash , who later disposed of it due to visible bloodstains .

The group left Weisawdong on two-wheelers. Sonam initially drove one scooty, then switched roles with Akash after disposing of the raincoat.

Anand Kuli drove another bike — the one that had been hired by Raja and Sonam earlier.

To avoid suspicion, Sonam later disguised herself in a burqa, allegedly provided by Vishal Chauhan on Raj’s instructions, and fled from Shillong to Guwahati.

The Cross-State Escape Plan

From Guwahati’s Lokhra , she traveled in a car arranged by Raj to Siliguri .

From there, she took a bus to Patna , then reached Lucknow , and finally made her way to Indore .

Sonam remained in Indore between May 26 and June 8, attempting to stay off the radar.

In an unexpected twist, police say Sonam also staged a fake abduction in Siliguri, under Raj's direction.

A local guide, interviewed by a journalist, revealed that Raj instructed Sonam to resurface in Siliguri as a kidnapping victim. The plan was to divert police attention as arrests began unfolding. When a team from UP and MP finally closed in and detained her in Indore, Raj, confused and panicked — unaware they were police in plain clothes — instructed Sonam to claim she had escaped an abduction and inform her family.

SIT in Action: More Arrests Likely

The SIT has detained Sonam and several others, including those who helped her hide in Shillong, on eight-day custody. More arrests are likely as interrogation continues. Investigators are now focusing on recording full statements and reconstructing the crime scene.

Chargesheet to Be Filed Within 90 Days

SP Vivek Syiem has assured that a comprehensive chargesheet will be filed within the next 90 days, stating that the timeline is sufficient considering the complexity of the case.

A Tale of Deceit and Premeditated Murder

What began as a marital relationship has ended in one of the most chilling murder cases Meghalaya has witnessed in recent times. With every layer peeled back, the story of Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder exposes a calculated conspiracy involving love, deceit, and betrayal.

The Meghalaya Police have urged the public to remain patient as the investigation nears its final stages. Justice, they assure, will be served.

