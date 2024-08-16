Former Meghalaya CM Salseng C Marak Dies at 82

Salseng C Marak, the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya and a notable leader of the Congress party, has passed away at the age of 82.
He died on Friday at Tura Civil Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment since August 12, following an initial stay at Holy Cross Hospital starting August 8.
Marak, who served as Meghalaya's Chief Minister from 1993 to 1998, was the sixth person to hold this position. A respected figure in Meghalaya politics, he represented the Resubelpara constituency in North Garo Hills in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
Known for his integrity and leadership, Marak earned the reputation of being the 'Mr. Clean' of Meghalaya politics. He was particularly noted for his strong stance against the collaboration between militants and politicians, which he warned could undermine Congress policies and principles.
In 2003, Marak also served as the president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). His second term as Chief Minister was brief; he assumed office on March 10, 1998, but his tenure lasted only 12 days before his Congress-led coalition stepped down, paving the way for BB Lyngdoh of the United Parliamentary Forum to become Chief Minister.
Born in 1941 and an alumnus of Kolkata's Scottish Church College, Marak’s death marks the end of an era in Meghalaya’s political landscape.