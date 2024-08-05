Meghalaya Announces Night Curfew Amid Tensions In Bangladesh

Amid the recent political development in Bangladesh, the northeastern state of Meghalaya has imposed a night curfew in the border regions.
This comes after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled from the country amid violent protests over the job reservation issues.
Notably, Meghalaya shares 442 kilometres of border with Bangladesh. As such, the decision was taken to enforce a night curfew in expectation of an illegal influx.
In the wake of the political turmoil, Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong chaired a meeting with the BSF officials, director general of police (DGP), chief secretary and state home department officials on Monday.
Following the meeting, curfew was declared from 6 pm to 6 am daily within 200 meters inside Indian territory till the situation improves.
Meanwhile, the BSF requistioned nine battalions to guard the territory. Addtionally, the Centre has agreed to deploy more paramilitary forces, said Tynsong.
He further said that the BSF will be assisted by state police to ensure tranquility in the border regions.
