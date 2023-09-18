Four Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In Separate Operations In Meghalaya

In a significant operation, the West Garo Hills police in Meghalaya arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from Dalugaon village on Monday evening.
According to sources, the individuals were arrested for illegal entry into India. During the arrest, authorities confiscated various items, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, mobile phones, and a sum of cash.
In a separate operation, the police also arrested two drug peddlers and seized 712 intoxicating Pyeevon Spas Capsules from them.
These arrests highlight the ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities and maintain law and order in the region.