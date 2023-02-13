8 Stunning Waterfalls in Meghalaya

Elephant Falls

The Elephant Falls, located close to Shillong and named after an elephant-like stone at its base, are among the most well-known waterfalls in the Northeast. With three layers of the falls accessible to the general public from various vantage points, it is a tourist hotspot. Due to an elephant-shaped rock that is present on one side of the fall, the British gave this waterfall its given name. However, an earthquake in 1897 caused the stone to crumble and be washed away. Elephant Waterfalls is a great location for relaxing in the great outdoors and capturing unforgettable moments for your keepsake. The local Khasi people called the magnificent Elephant Falls "Ka Kshaid Lai Pateng Khohsiew," which translates to "The Three Step Waterfalls," because they are composed of three mesmerizing falls that occur one after another. The first of the three waterfalls is tucked away between tall, broad trees. Due to the falling water levels, the second waterfall shrinks to tiny strands of water and is hardly noticeable in the winter. The third waterfall, which is also most noticeable, is the tallest, and the clear water cascades over the dark rocks in the background like a sheet of milk. Visitors frequently find the third waterfall to be the most impressive of the three. Before continuing on to other destinations in Meghalaya, Elephant Falls is a great place to stop over. One of the most popular falls in the lovely state is 12 km from the capital city of Shillong.

Seven Sisters Falls

Nohsngithiang Falls is a charming waterfall situated at Mawsmai village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, 4 km away from Cherrapunjee Bus Stop. It is one of the tallest waterfalls in India and among the top attractions in Cherrapunjee. It is also known as Seven Sister Falls and Mawsmai Falls. Nohsngithiang Falls, which has seven segments and is situated in Cherrapunjee, the wettest place on Earth, has an average width of 70 meters (230 feet) and a height of 315 meters (1,033 feet). During the wet season, the water from the falls cascades over the edge of the Khasi Hills' limestone cliffs. Each of the seven falls is named after one of the seven northeastern states: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya. Monsoon season is the best time to visit because the streams become overrun with water and rush downhill, creating a perpetual rainbow and stunning scenery for visitors.

Kynrem Falls

Kynrem Waterfalls, in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, is a beautiful waterfall that is only 17 kilometers from Cherrapunji. Thangkharang Park, home to the seventh-highest waterfalls in India, is a hotspot for visitors to Cherrapunji. It cascades down a hill in three stages and reaches a height of about 305 meters (1,001 feet). You should only visit the Kynrem Falls if you're in the area during the monsoon, as is the case with most of the other waterfalls in the region.

The best views of the waterfalls could be found in Thangkharang Park, a small, peaceful botanical garden with a few benches and picnic tables. Another breathtaking vantage point of the three-tiered fall and the gushing water beneath the bridge can be found 7 kilometers further down the road connecting Cherrapunji and the Bangladeshi border, at the Thangkharang viewpoint.

Nohkalikai Falls

Nohkalikai Falls in Cherrapunji is one of the best examples of nature's beauty, plunging from a height of 1115 feet amid evergreen rainforests. Known as the "World's Fourth Tallest Plunge Waterfall," this spectacular landmark is a must-see for anyone traveling through the Northeast. Numerous hikers and photographers visit the cascade for the picturesque hiking path and breathtaking scenery it provides. There is a lookout point at the top of the waterfall where you can take in breathtaking views of the cascade and the deep pool below. The lagoon-style pool transforms from aqua to blue to green with the passage of time.

Dainthlen Falls

Dainthlen is one of the most powerful sights you will come across, a gushing waterfall that cuts through the hard rocks and the high plateau of Sohra before it cascades down into lush forests. It is also a culturally significant place for the Khasi tribe.

During the drier seasons, you will be able to negotiate the hard, rocky pot-holed river bed leading to the falls. According to local folktales, this spot is where a great battle was fought. The Thlen was a giant serpent, an embodiment of evil who was finally vanquished by the local residents of an ancient village that is now Sohra. The thundering sound of the Dainthlen Falls, the open landscape, the surrounding hillocks, and the capricious winds that constantly blow here provide an apt setting for such a grand legend.

Pelga Falls

Those looking to fish or have a picnic will find Pelga Falls to be a great spot to do both. Taxis are the most convenient way to travel the seven kilometers between Tura and Pelga falls. In terms of tranquility and peace, this location is like paradise for those who enjoy being outside. Away from the stresses of daily life, this is a great spot to unwind and recharge the batteries in preparation for a new beginning. There is also a bamboo bridge spanning the Ganol River, which was built in the traditional style and is another major draw to this area. Close to the Pelga Falls, you'll find a few cafes and restaurants serving up delicious traditional Garo fare.



Krang Suri Falls

Krang Suri is a stunning waterfall that attracts visitors from all over the world to the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya. It is located about 30 km from Jowai in the district of West Jaintia Hills. The mountains, which are also visible from a distance, are where the Krang Suri waterfall is renowned for being situated. Tourists must navigate a treacherous, extremely narrow path that runs alongside the mountains' edge in order to reach the waterfall. This makes the journey to the Krang Suri waterfall even more exciting because you will be able to see how and tall the mountains are.

The Krang Suri waterfall, which is regarded as one of the best shooting locations in Meghalaya, has also appeared in numerous Bollywood films over the years. Everyone is startled by the color of the plunge pool. It is the most gorgeous shade of deep, copper-sulfate blue. Late summer is the ideal time to visit Krang Suri because the rainy season can make the path to the waterfall very hazardous and slick. It is definitely a spot that is less visited and a great off-the-beaten-path destination.

Thlumuwi Falls

Located in the Meghalayan village of Chkentalang, 18 kilometers from the Jowai Bus Stand, the Thlumuwi Stone Bridge crosses the Jowai River. It is one of the best Jowai Tourist Places and a well-known historical site in the Jaintia Hills, both of which can be found on the Jowai - Amlarem Road.

Warriors from the Jaintia Hills constructed the historic Thlumuwi Stone Bridge, which spans the Muwi stream. The Bridge was commissioned by the Jaintia kings, as it was the path taken by the Jaintia Rajas on their way from Nartiang, their Summer Capital, to Jaintiapur, their Winter Capital. It was constructed of massive stone slabs and stood on even more massive, towering stone pillars. It's estimated age is 500 years, but that doesn't mean much because an elephant smashed through it. It is now joined by a RCC Bridge that is 10 years old and a Steel Bridge that is 50 years old.