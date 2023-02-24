I Don’t Need Any Venue to Address People, I Stay in Their Hearts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a dig at the state government of Meghalaya citing that despite trying hard by the chief minister Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) to allegedly impede the poll rally which was previously scheduled to be held at PA Sangma stadium in Tura, the BJP Meghalaya managed to hold a smooth rally at Alotgre Cricket Stadium.

Addressing a gathering at the Cricket Stadium in Tura, PM Modi said, “There are people who tried to hinder the poll rally, but they don’t know that Modi doesn’t require any field or venue to connect with the people of Meghalaya, Modi is in the heart of every citizen of the hill state”.

PM Modi also claimed that the people of Meghalaya knows that only BJP can lead the hill state to development without any discrimination irrespective of any caste, creed and religion.

“BJP in Meghalaya as government means the state will be free from corruption, extremists’ activities, road blockades etc. On the other hand, BJP in Meghalaya as government means ‘pakka’ houses to poor people, electricity, water at every household, employment to every youths, women safety, more importance to connectivity,” said PM Modi.

BJP government has always tried to do endeavor to promote and protect the tribal culture, music, language of the state of Meghalaya.

The prime minister also narrated how he got the opportunity to express about the culture and some unknown facts of Meghalaya during a program in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He also mentioned that before his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, Cherry Blossom Festival was not being known to other parts of the nation.

“Earlier, people only knew about the Cherry Blossom festival of Japan, but, after I made elaborate explanation regarding the Cherry Blossom Festival of Meghalaya in my Mann Ki Baat program, people in different parts of the nation were enlightened. Be it flying boat of Meghalaya or cave fish at Jaintia Hills, the place has earned a tag of one of the spectacular tourist destination in the nation,” PM Modi.

PM Modi also stated about the G20 meeting which is scheduled to hold in Meghalaya.

Slamming the then Congress government, the Prime Minister alleged that Congress and other parties used northeast as an ATM.

“These parties have been siphoning people's hard-earned money from the state, while the BJP knows the importance of a penny. Thus, the central government transferred money directly to the bank accounts of the poor, farmers and women. All beneficiaries have benefited from different schemes in all BJP ruled states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura. In last 9 years, the central government has almost doubled the average budget allocation for Northeast. But where is the development in Meghalaya? No schools, no hospitals, no roads?” added PM Modi.

Meghalaya needs a double engine government for which the state demands a change, claimed PM Modi.

He also claimed that the BJP has the vision and trust of making Meghalaya a developed state.

The prime minister also stated that the central government has set record budget for the Meghalaya in order to construct rail connectivity, village roads, national highway, airport, water supply, etc.

“In last nine years, around ₹5000 crore had been spent in the name of making of National Highways in all the 11 districts of the state. The central government is also eyeing to connect Meghalaya with neighbouring countries as well. The much-needed boost to infrastructure through National Highway 51 to Dalu from Tura, has been showing progress. This will help the Garo hills to connect with the trading centres of states like Assam and neighbouring country Bangladesh,” PM Modi added further.