Illegal Coke Plant Busted In Meghalaya; 4 Held
Meghalaya police has busted an illegal coke oven plant in West Khasi Hills district and apprehended four individuals in connection to it.
The four arrestees have been identified as Ashish Arya, Khrawbok Rongrin, Hopeful Nongtdu, and Yaman Bansal.
According to reports, Ashish and Yaman hail from Basisthapur in Assam’s Guwahati.
On the other hand, Khrawbok and Hopeful both hail from East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.
Their arrest followed after the Meghalaya High Court had directed the state police to trace and arrest all owners and operators of illegal coke plants in the state.
All four were produced before the court and were later sent to judicial custody.
The police said more people are likely to be arrested.
According to a report of (retd) Justice BP Katakey, coke oven and ferro alloy plants are “flourishing businesses” in the state and many of these are operating illegally.
In East Jaintia Hills alone, there are a total of 13 coke oven plants that are currently operational and 38 others non-operational, the report further stated.