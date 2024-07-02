India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise 'MAITREE' Commences in Thailand

The 13th edition of the India-Thailand joint military Exercise MAITREE commenced on July 1, 2024, at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand. The exercise, scheduled to continue until July 15, 2024, marks a significant collaboration between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army.
The Indian Army contingent, comprising 76 personnel predominantly from the LADAKH SCOUTS Battalion along with personnel from various other arms and services, departed for Thailand. They are joined by an equal number of personnel from the Royal Thailand Army's 1st Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment of 4 Division.
Exercise MAITREE aims to strengthen military cooperation between India and Thailand, focusing on enhancing joint capabilities in executing Counter Insurgency/Terrorist Operations in both Jungle and Urban environments, aligned with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. Emphasis will be placed on physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical proficiency.
Tactical drills planned for the exercise include setting up a Joint Operation Centre, establishing Intelligence & Surveillance capabilities, deploying Drones and Counter Drone Systems, securing Landing Sites, conducting Small Team Insertion & Extraction, Special Heliborne Operations, Cordon and Search Operations, Room Intervention Drills, and Demolition of Illegal Structures.
The exercise serves as a platform for both militaries to exchange best practices in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for joint operations, promoting interoperability and fostering camaraderie between soldiers of both nations.
Exercise MAITREE underscores India and Thailand's commitment to deepening defense ties and mutual understanding through collaborative military engagements.