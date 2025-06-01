Indore Couple Goes Missing During Meghalaya Honeymoon

A newlywed couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh — Raja Raghuwanshi (30) and Sonam Raghuwanshi (27) — has gone missing in Meghalaya while on their honeymoon, triggering a large-scale search operation involving police, local villagers, and state authorities. The couple was last in contact with their families on May 23, and their phones have been switched off since May 24. They were last seen having tea near Nongriat village, after visiting the iconic Double Decker Living Root Bridge.

Their rented scooter was later found abandoned near the Osara Hills in the Sohra Rim area — a location described by authorities as unsafe and remote. Two of the couple’s bags were also recovered from a nearby gorge, prompting fears of foul play. The family has announced a ₹5 lakh reward for any credible information regarding their whereabouts, according to a Times of India report.

The couple had arrived in Guwahati on May 20 and then travelled to Shillong before venturing into the East Khasi Hills region. After their confirmed last sighting near a tea kiosk, all contact was lost. "Their phones were switched off after that. We sensed something was wrong," said Govind Raghuwanshi, Sonam’s brother, who suspects the couple may have been attacked. "They had jewellery and four mobile phones, including two iPhones, all of which are now unreachable."

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, who met with Meghalaya’s Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, stated, “All evidence so far points to foul play. This wasn’t an accident.” Govind and Raja’s brother Vipin have travelled to Shillong and are personally assisting in the ongoing search.

The Meghalaya Police, local administration, and the Village Defence Party have deployed over 50 personnel to comb the challenging, rain-hit terrain around Sohra and Cherrapunji — around 50 km from Shillong. The search is being hampered by steep gorges, slippery surfaces, and continuous rainfall in the region.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in a video statement, confirmed that the police and district officials are conducting 24/7 search operations. “I am personally monitoring the efforts. Tourists are treated as family by the people of Sohra-Cherrapunji, and every single villager is now involved in the search,” he added.

Meanwhile, concerns over tourist safety in Meghalaya have been reignited. Just last month, in a separate incident, the body of Hungarian tourist Zsolt Puskas was recovered from a forest in East Khasi Hills after he had been missing since March 29. His case also prompted a widespread search.

Back in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has spoken to his Meghalaya counterpart, urging swift and effective action. As the search continues, the families of Raja and Sonam remain hopeful. “We will not stop until we find them,” Govind said.

