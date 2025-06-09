Indore Man Murdered on Honeymoon in Meghalaya; Wife Among 4 Arrested

In a shocking twist to a tragic honeymoon tale, Meghalaya Police have arrested the wife of an Indore man who was found murdered near Cherrapunji during their vacation in the state. The woman, identified as Sonam, had allegedly orchestrated her husband’s murder just days after their wedding in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Raja Raghuvanshi, 30, had gone missing with his wife Sonam on May 23 while honeymooning in the scenic Sohra (Cherrapunji) region of Meghalaya. On June 2, his body was discovered in a deep gorge at Sohrarim near Cherrapunji, sparking a sensational murder probe.

Director General of Police (DGP) I Nongrang confirmed the arrest of four people, including Sonam, in connection with the murder. “The wife was allegedly involved in the murder and had hired killers,” Nongrang said in a statement.

Police Crack Case in Record Time

Lauding the swift action of the police, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the Meghalaya Police in the Raja murder case. Three assailants from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, one female has surrendered, and operations are ongoing to nab another suspect.”

Family Demands CBI Probe

Raja’s grieving family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the murder. “We have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI probe. We want justice for Raja,” said his brother Vipul Raghuvanshi. He accused the local police of inefficiency and appealed to both the PM and the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for intervention.

Eyewitness Reveals Key Details

Adding a new dimension to the case, local tourist guide Albert Pde, who operates in the Mawlakhiat area, told PTI that he saw the couple with three unidentified men on the morning of May 23 — the day they disappeared.

“I saw them climbing the 3,000 steps from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat around 10 am. The woman was trailing behind while the men walked ahead. They were speaking in Hindi, but I couldn’t understand much as I speak only Khasi and English,” Pde said.

The guide added that the couple had declined his service the previous day, opting instead to go with another local guide, Bha Wansai. They stayed overnight at Shipara Homestay and were seen returning without a guide the next morning.

A Honeymoon Turned Horror

What was meant to be a romantic getaway turned into a chilling crime scene as investigators piece together how Sonam allegedly conspired with contract killers to eliminate her husband. While three suspects have been nabbed, the hunt continues for the remaining accused.

