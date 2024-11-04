Infiltration Bid Foiled in Meghalaya, 7 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed

A total of seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from the Badlamagri area under the Kalaichar Patrol Post near the India-Bangladesh border in South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
As per sources, the Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed during a joint operation launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Kalaichar Police as the group attempted to cross the border on foot through Kalaichar.
The police have confirmed that the apprehended individuals are Bangladeshi nationals and are currently interrogating them for further information. Acting on a confidential tip-off received on Sunday about the entry of Bangladeshi nationals into Meghalaya, the BSF coordinated with the Superintendent of Police and launched the operation at the border.
It has been revealed that the individuals intended to travel to South India through remote areas in Meghalaya in search of employment.
The apprehended nationals have been identified as of Angur Hossain Afrib (20), Amir Ali (35), Chand Mia (60), Bukul Mia (32), Mir Jahan (45), Rasel Ali (35), and Biplob Mia (35), sources said.