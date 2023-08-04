Mahadev Khola Assault: Lawsohtun 'Dorbar' Submits Memorandum Urging For Strict Measures

Following a meeting with Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills RM Kurbah, the Lawsohtun Dorbar, led by Rangbah Shnong Harrybert Rynjah, has submitted a memorandum requesting the imposition of stringent measures at the Mahadev Khola Mandir.
The Dorbar Shnong Lawsohtun expressed concerns regarding a recent incident that occurred at the Mahadev Khola Mandir on July 24, 2023.
The Mahadev Khola Temple is located adjacent to Lawsohtun and falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. However, the Mandir has gained notoriety as a site of rampant unlawful activities, largely attributed to unrestricted access for wrongdoers. Presently, the area is witnessing a concerning rise in drug abuse cases.
In the memorandum addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Shillong, Dorbar Shnong Lawsohtun appealed for robust actions to address the situation. They also call upon the management of the Mahadev Khola Mandir to strictly adhere to the directives.
The Dorbar emphasized that the intervention of authorities would play a pivotal role in curbing unlawful activities in the area and ensuring the safety of the public.
The Dorbar's request underscores the need for coordinated efforts to create a secure and harmonious environment in the vicinity of Mahadev Khola Mandir.
As the authorities consider this appeal, the community looks forward to measures that would deter unlawful activities and promote the well-being of the public.