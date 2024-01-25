Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Led by Rahul Gandhi Enters Bengal, Faces Challenges from Assam CM

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra-led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left Assam and entered Bengal today. Massive preparations were made to welcome Rahul Gandhi at Bakshirhat on the Assam-Bengal border.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah handed over the national flag to West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Chowdhury.
Speaking about his experience in the state, Rahul Gandhi exclusively told Pratidin Time, “I had a wonderful time in Assam throughout the past seven days of the Yatra. I'm here to raise key concerns such as unemployment and corruption in the state. I'd also like to convey one message: the name of this Yatra is "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," which is battling against 'Anyay' (injustice). During my tour, I addressed financial injustice and how there is one individual who controls all enterprises in the state of Assam; he is the state's chief minister. I'm sure he's involved in running all of the businesses here. He has complete control over the betel nut business, highways, media, and everything else. My next point of emphasis was partnership injustice. The tea tribe community in Assam had overwhelmingly supported Sarbananda Sonowal in the state's last assembly election, but Sonowal was disregarded by the incumbent chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who treated the tea tribe community unfairly.”
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was challenged by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference in Guwahati, who stated that the Congress is expected to lose more seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections than in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The chief minister further said that the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi humiliated Assam during their Yatra by failing to visit sacred sites including the Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.
"You couldn't wait two hours to see the Batadrava Than in Nagaon. You did not visit Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Jalukbari, Lachit Barphukan Samadhi Kshetra, Barpeta Satra, Shri Shri Hayagriva Madhav Mandir, Poa Mecca Dargah Sarif, or the Gurdwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib in Dhubri. What purpose does the Yatra serve? Notice the timing! During the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, the Congress attempted to incite a communal riot in Assam. The Guwahati event was merely a preview. Thanks to our party workers, Ram Bhakts (followers), and inhabitants of the state for restraining themselves, there was no one incident of any communal clash,” added CM Sarma.
He also quoted a media report alleging that a body double of Rahul Gandhi was used on the bus being used for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Repeating his 'naxalite' jibe at the party, CM Sarma further added, "Congress politics has become 'Soft Naxalite'. Their slogans don't reflect Gandhian principles anymore. I too was in Congress for 22 years. But it never had such slogans earlier. Congress had a soft slogan. I see that they have killed even the soul of Congress. Entire carcade was full of so-called Left people, Left-leaning people."