Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Led by Rahul Gandhi Enters Bengal, Faces Challenges from Assam CM

Speaking about his experience in the state, Rahul Gandhi exclusively told Pratidin Time, “I had a wonderful time in Assam throughout the past seven days of the Yatra. I'm here to raise key concerns such as unemployment and corruption in the state. I'd also like to convey one message: the name of this Yatra is "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," which is battling against 'Anyay' (injustice). During my tour, I addressed financial injustice and how there is one individual who controls all enterprises in the state of Assam; he is the state's chief minister. I'm sure he's involved in running all of the businesses here. He has complete control over the betel nut business, highways, media, and everything else. My next point of emphasis was partnership injustice. The tea tribe community in Assam had overwhelmingly supported Sarbananda Sonowal in the state's last assembly election, but Sonowal was disregarded by the incumbent chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who treated the tea tribe community unfairly.”