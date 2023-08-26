Meghalaya

Landslide Blocks Sonapur Tunnel in Meghalaya Once Again, Traffic Movement Disrupted

Meghalaya's PWD department has begun clearing the NH 6 on a war footing, but has yet to complete the task.
Pratidin Time

A landslide triggered by torrential rainfall since Friday night disrupted traffic movements nearby Sonapur Tunnel at National Highway 6 connecting Silchar-Badarpur-Shillong.

As per reports, the front part of the Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya has been submerged by the mud that is descending down the slope.

As a result, hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the tunnel.

The Barak Valley and the adjacent states of Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura have been cut off from the rest of the nation due to landslide incident at Sonapur tunnel.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya's PWD department has begun clearing the NH 6 on a war footing, but has yet to complete the task.

