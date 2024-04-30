Landslide Near Sonapur Tunnel Halts Commute; Debris Hits Running Truck

The driver of a truck and his co-pilot barely managed to survive after their vehicle was hit by a major landslide near Sonapur on the side of Meghalaya on Tuesday.
The incident occurred close to the Sonapur tunnel on the Barak-Guwahati connecting national highway on the Meghalaya side as a massive tree came crashing down along with debris from the hills.
The debris from the hills and the giant tree hit the truck while it was traveling on the route causing severe damage to the vehicle. However, the driver of the truck and the co-pilot somehow managed to escape from the scene.
Meanwhile, the landslide has caused movement of traffic on the crucial connecting highway to be halted as clearing operations are initiated. This has led to a long queue of vehicles lined up to pass through the tunnel.
The authorities have launched operations to clear the road to resume transport operations, however, full resumption is expected to take some time.
More details are awaited.