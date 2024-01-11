Last Rites Of Retd BSF Inspector General I M Mall Performed In Shillong

The mortal remains of retired Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) I.M. Mall, were laid to rest at “All Saints Cathedral Cemetery”, Laban, Shillong on Thursday.
The somber ceremony was marked by an outpouring of condolences and deep respect from family, friends, colleagues, and admirers, who gathered to bid farewell to the departed soul.
Mall, who passed away on January 10, 2024, was a decorated officer with a distinguished career spanning years of service to the nation. He served BSF in various capacities throughout his tenure, earning a reputation for his intelligence, unwavering commitment and dedication to duty. His contributions to the force and the country will be remembered for years to come.
The funeral ceremony was attended by a large gathering of mourners, including IG BSF Meghalaya, Senior BSF officials, local dignitaries and family members. The air resonated with heartfelt condolences and shared grief as everyone present paid their final respects to Mall.