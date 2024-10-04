Lost Your Phone in Guwahati? Check List of 20 Stolen Devices Recovered in Meghalaya Bust

In a major breakthrough, an alleged mobile thief was arrested at Byrnihat in Meghalaya with a large number of mobile phones, suspected to be stolen from Guwahati.
The arrested individual, identified as Biru Boro (22), was arrested 15th Mile in Byrnihat, in connection to a case lodged at Sonapur police station under Sections 303(2), 317(2), and 317(4) of the BNS.
During the arrest, police seized 20 mobile phones, suspected to be stolen, from Boro’s possession. The mobile phones were reportedly acquired from thieves and snatchers near the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati city.
Along with the phones, a scooty bearing the registration number AS 15 U 9646, which Boro was using at the time of his apprehension, was also confiscated for further investigation.
List of seized phones:
Samsung Galaxy S-24 B/R (IMEI: 353578850753771, IMEI2: 353753630753777)
Vivo Y1s (Black and Light Green, locked, partially damaged)
Oppo F21 Pro (Orange, switched off)
Vivo T2x (Rose Gold, switched off)
Vivo V20 Pro (Crystal Blue, damaged, switched off)
Vivo Y15s (Bluish White, partially damaged, locked)
POCO M3 (Black, locked, partially damaged)
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G (Crystal Black, IMEI: 869458072031396, IMEI2: 869458072031388)
Redmi 9A (Blue, damaged)
POCO 331 (Blue, switched off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Light Blue, switched off)
Redmi 9 (Orange, switched off)
Oppo F19 Pro 5G (Silver, IMEI: 866899056236050, IMEI2: 866899056236043)
OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Metallic Blue, partially damaged, IMEI: 869768053001758, IMEI2: 86976803001741)
Redmi A2 (Black, damaged, IMEI: 852869066058749, IMEI2: 852869066058756)
POCO M3 (Black, damaged)
Realme C53 (Mate Gold, damaged, IMEI: 883511065061436, IMEI2: 883511065061428)
Oppo Reno 10 (Bluish, IMEI: 865865060639853, IMEI2: 865865060639846)
Redmi Note 13 (Black, IMEI: 866083062909683, IMEI2: 866083062909691)
Itel Phone (Blue)
Scooty (Activa, AS-15-U-9646)
Further investigation is underway to trace the origins of the stolen devices and to apprehend others involved in the network.