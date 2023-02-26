Meghalaya: 15 lakh Ex-Gratia To Family Of Polling Officer Who Died On Duty

The Meghalaya Election Department has extended an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 15 lakh which will be paid to the next of kin of polling officer Chesham Ch Marak who died in a road mishap on Saturday while on polling duty.

Chesham Ch Marak died in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district when the vehicle in which he and others for 44/8 Jangrapara LP School of 44-Raksamgre Assembly Constituency were travelling overturned at Photamati on Saturday night.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor, the vehicle carrying polling officials enroute to Jangrapara LP School met with an accident at a remote village in West Garo Hills district on Saturday night.

The other officials and security personnel reported minor injuries and were taken to Tikrikilla community health centre from where Chesham Ch Marak and his colleagues were referred to a hospital in Goalpara.

Chesham, the second polling officer, who suffered head injuries was later taken to Guwahati where he was declared brought dead at the hospital, the CEO said.

The EVM machines were safely collected and secured by a sector magistrate and accompanied by security forces were taken to the concerned polling station.

Chesan had been dispatched on poll duty atop a Mahindra pickup truck, which has proven to be a death trap for countless civilians in the past.

The use of such vehicles for important poll duty has raised questions regarding the authorities’ safety measures for their staff. The last picture posted by Chesan on social media was of him riding on the back of the pickup carrier, moments before the tragedy struck.

The West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivekanand Singh Rathore, has extended help by arranging alternative vehicles for other poll parties. “In view of last night’s tragedy we are also extending help by arranging vehicles to replace the pick ups for other poll parties,” said West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh Rathore.

A team of over 19,000 election officials are being deputed to man 3,419 polling stations across the state. Around 119 companies of CAPFs are being deployed in the state for the elections, he said.

Elections to the 59 assembly seats will be held on Monday in which over 21.6 lakh registered voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. The votes will be counted on March 2.