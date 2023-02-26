Meghalaya Polling Official Dies in Road Mishap

A polling official died in a road accident in Meghalaya during the wee hours of Sunday morning which receiving treatment.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Chesan Marak, was on his way to Photamati with other polling officials when they met with an accident near Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills and sustained injuries.

Marak was a resident of Tura and a Technical Assistant for MGNREGA at Gambegre Block and deployed as the polling official at Jangrapara Polling Station.

Reports said that the driver of the vehicle lost control and capsized on the roadside.

Following the incident, the driver fled from the scene.

They were immediately rushed to nearby hospital however, Chesan was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advance treatment as he sustained severe injuries.

Unfortunately, during the wee hours of today, he succumbed to his injuries.