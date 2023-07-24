Meghalaya Violence: West Garo Hills Admin Imposes Night Curfew in Tura

“The incident that took place today in Tura outside the CM Secretariat is very unfortunate. While the meeting with two or three organizations who have had concerns and were fasting for last 14 days were going on, we heard some agitations and slogans from outside the secretariat and thus, I asked some of them from the organizations to get hold of the situation, however, they came back to me saying that they have no idea who these people are. Some of the agitators were also in an inebriated condition. We have all the video evidences and details of all the people who have instigated the violence. Necessary action will be taken as per the law,” said the chief minister before the media.