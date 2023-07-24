Meghalaya Violence: West Garo Hills Admin Imposes Night Curfew in Tura

The district administration of the West Garo Hills on Monday issued night curfew in entire Tura town under section 144 of CrPC.
As per a notification, the order shall remain into effect until further orders.
Meanwhile, chief minister Conrad K Sangma announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia for injured police personnel.
All medical expenses to be borne by the state government, informed the chief minister.
“The incident that took place today in Tura outside the CM Secretariat is very unfortunate. While the meeting with two or three organizations who have had concerns and were fasting for last 14 days were going on, we heard some agitations and slogans from outside the secretariat and thus, I asked some of them from the organizations to get hold of the situation, however, they came back to me saying that they have no idea who these people are. Some of the agitators were also in an inebriated condition. We have all the video evidences and details of all the people who have instigated the violence. Necessary action will be taken as per the law,” said the chief minister before the media.
Earlier today, talks between Chief Minister Conrak K Sangma and ACHIK took an unpleasant and violent turn in Tura after an unruly mob began pelting stones at the police, resulting in injuries to several police personnel during the incident.
At least three vehicles were set on fire by the unruly mob following the clash.
Chief Minister Conrak K Sangma was holding a meeting with ACHIK protestors in Tura today, aiming to address their concerns. However, the situation spiraled out of control as the mob hijacked the meeting and began manhandling people present at the gathering.
Following the incident, ACHIK leaders clarified that the individuals causing commotion and participating in the unruly behavior were not part of their two weeks long hunger strike and had suddenly turned up on the day of the meeting.
Amidst the escalating chaos, the police were forced to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the uncontrollable mob. The clash led to a tense atmosphere as the ACHIK leaders, who had spearheaded the strike and engaged in discussions, were compelled to seek refuge inside the venue of the meeting to ensure their safety.
The incident has raised concerns about the security and safety of such public gatherings and underscores the need for maintaining order during dialogues between the government and protestors. The sudden outbreak of violence has further complicated the resolution of the issues raised by the ACHIK group.
As the situation remains tense, the authorities are working to restore calm and ensure the safety of all involved. The clash has drawn attention to the importance of peaceful dialogue and a conducive environment for resolving grievances and demands of various groups.