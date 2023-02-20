Meghalaya: 5 Killed in Vehicle Crash During Election Rally

In a terrifying incident that took place in Meghalaya, 5 people died after a vehicle crash on their way to an election rally.

Sources have revealed that the deceased were supporters of TMC political party. Along with those 5 people there were few others who got severe injuries.

The incident took place at Bolmedang near Kharkutta at around 11 am today morning. The emergency teams reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital.

The vehicle was carrying people for a TMC election meeting at Adokgri. Out of five, four of the deceased were identified as Merina Sangma, Sabina Marak, Kukila Momin and Tesa Sangma.

Deputy Speaker of Assam Dr. Numol Momin met the families of the 5 deceased women who died of a tragic car accident this morning at Kharkutta. They were en route to a public meeting of the TMC.

The Deputy Speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. He also prayed for the eternal rest of the souls of the deceased.

In a similar incident, two female choir members of Umdang Presbyterian Church died after a Bolero pickup carrying approximately 33 passengers that included both of the deceased toppled at Maukumkha village in Meghalaya.

The deceased were identified as Dearly Daffodil Rashir and Sonamika Ryntong. Both of them were residents of Umdang Village.

The incident took place around 10 am. It was when the Bolero pickup carrying the choir members reached Mawkumkha. According to reports, the driver was attempting to park the vehicle when it toppled into a deep gorge. It caused the sides of the truck to crush Rashir and Ryntong that resulted in their tragic deaths.

The choir members who were between 15 and 25 years old were on their way to attend the Rilyngngam Presbytery church service at the Mawkumkha Presbyterian Church. The village of Mawkumkha is located about 13 kilometres away from the Mawshynrut Subdivision.