Meghalaya Assembly Polls: TMC to Release Manifesto on Jan 24

Trinamool Congress (TMC) will release the election manifesto on January 24 for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly Elections.

The assembly elections will be held on February 27 in the state and the results will be announced on March 2.

TMC’s national spokesperson Jai Prakash Majumdar said that they have higher chances to do well in the election as the party is active in the state.

He further added that BJP’s position is not strong enough in Meghalaya.

Last Wednesday, TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a public rally in Meghalaya’s Mendipathar.

While addressing the gathering, she claimed that TMC is the only who can provide better governance in the northeastern state and fulfill the dreams of the people.

She said, “Why it is that even after so many years, electricity has not reached many houses in Meghalaya? Why is the young generation not getting employment opportunities? If you want to replace this corrupt and bogus BJP government, TMC is the only credible option. We want a government of the people, by the people and for the people in Meghalaya.”