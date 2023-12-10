Meghalaya BJP Asks NPP to Address HC's Concerns on Illegal Coal Mining

The Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appealed to the state government to act seriously following the High Court's observations on the issue of illegal coal mining in the state.
Notably, after a prolonged period of silence, the BJP, a member of the NPP-led MDA 2.0 government, has at last raised its voice against widespread illegal coal mining in the state.
Meghalaya BJP Spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang acknowledged the lack of transparency in the government’s actions.
He said, "The government has been filing affidavits in the High Court, but we don’t have access to the documents. However, the state must take concrete steps against these illegalities.”
Kharkrang justified the party's current silence by stating that there is currently a lack of solid evidence, despite acknowledging the party's previous vocal opposition to corruption.
The recent report from the High Court, based on Justice (retired) BP Katakey's visits to East Jaintia Hills and surrounding areas, revealed a concerning situation. The report described ongoing illegal mining and transportation activities as alarming. The court specifically instructed the East Jaintia Hills SP to provide clarification regarding the presence of freshly mined coal near National Highway 6 and Don Bosco College.