‘It’s a Fraud, PhDs Are Sold’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Blasts USTM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), alleging widespread fraud, issuance of fake degrees, and financial irregularities. His remarks come amid growing concerns over the recent termination of employees at the private university.

Addressing the issue, CM Sarma did not hold back in his criticism of USTM and its Chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque. "The head of USTM himself is a fraud. The entire system is fraudulent, and the institution has been issuing fake certificates to students," he stated.

Taking a direct swipe at Hoque, Sarma further alleged, "Even his caste certificate is fake. How can our intellectuals praise someone who holds a false OBC certificate?"

The Chief Minister also questioned the credibility of the academic system at USTM, claiming that degrees, including PhDs, are allegedly being sold at the institution. "PhDs are also sold there. There are no proper exams, no degrees—nothing," he remarked.

Sarma linked USTM’s financial crisis to the state government's crackdown on external funding. "This financial crisis exists because we have blocked a significant amount of foreign funding," he stated.

He also criticized certain intellectuals for backing the university. "Some so-called intellectuals continue to support the institution. They have placed a few intellectuals from Assam there, and that’s what they keep preaching about every time," he added.

Unfazed by potential legal repercussions, Sarma declared, "I don’t care even if they file a case against me. It is useless to talk about that institution."