Tripura Police Detain 12 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Entry

Tripura Police successfully detained a group of 12 individuals suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals, having unlawfully entered India.
The special operation, conducted in Teliamura under Khowai District, focused on individuals accused of illegal entry into the country.
The operation was initiated based on intelligence indicating the involvement of these individuals in illicit activities. Sources reveal that the suspects were found residing together in a rented house, with conflicting claims of origin, some asserting ties to Uttar Pradesh and others presenting documents from Assam.
Despite these assertions, the police maintain lingering suspicions regarding the nationality of certain detainees.
According to police, the arrested individuals admitted to crossing the India-Bangladesh borders in Tripura illegally and engaging in business activities during their stay.
The majority of them reportedly come from the Gopalganj area of Bangladesh, with some emphasizing familial connections involved in business in Calcutta, facilitating their acquisition of official documents.
Nandan Baidya, the second officer of Teliamura police station, emphasized that a thorough investigation would precede any legal action, adhering to the provisions outlined in the Indian Constitution.