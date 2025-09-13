Meghalaya's Ex-Chief Minister D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr. Donwa Dethwelson (D.D.) Lapang passed away on Friday night at the age of 91 at Bethany Hospital in Shillong. A four-time Chief Minister and long-serving MLA for Nongpoh, Lapang was widely regarded as one of the state’s most influential leaders.

Born on April 10, 1934, Lapang began his career as a road labourer before becoming a Sub-Inspector of schools. He entered active politics in 1972 as an independent candidate and later joined the Indian National Congress (INC), holding several key positions over the decades. His tenure as Chief Minister spanned from 1992 to 2010, encompassing multiple terms amid shifting political landscapes.

After resigning from the Congress in 2018, citing the sidelining of senior leaders, Lapang joined the National People’s Party (NPP), continuing to shape Meghalaya’s political discourse. In October 2024, at the age of 90, he stepped down as Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya, marking the culmination of a long and remarkable career in public service.

Former MP Vincent H. Pala expressed his condolences, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. D. D. Lapang, former Chief Minister of Meghalaya. He was not only a towering leader of our state but also a mentor and father figure to many in the Congress family. His guidance, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the people of Meghalaya will always be remembered. In his demise, we have lost a stalwart whose contributions shaped the political and social fabric of our state. Personally, I have lost a guide and mentor who inspired me throughout my public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Condolences have poured in from across party lines, with leaders remembering him as “a leader who never forgot his roots” and “one whose journey exemplified perseverance, humility, and dedication to public service.”

Lapang is survived by his wife, Amethyst Lynda Jomes Blah, and their family. His enduring legacy, defined by decades of public service and significant contributions to Meghalaya’s development, leaves a lasting imprint on the state.

