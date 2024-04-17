Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Backs Electoral Bonds

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reaffirmed his backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on electoral bonds, emphasizing their role in enhancing transparency within the electoral process.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, CM Sangma asserted, "The introduction of electoral bonds was a pivotal move towards fostering transparency in electoral funding. I staunchly believe it was a positive step, ensuring anonymity and preventing direct association of any company's name with a particular political party. Despite the recent Supreme Court disclosure of names, I maintain that this measure was indeed a stride in the right direction."
Regarding the mention of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the BJP Manifesto, Sangma noted, "Although I haven't reviewed the BJP Manifesto, it's important to note that CAA exemptions apply to sixth schedule areas, which include Meghalaya."
In the upcoming parliamentary elections, the National People's Party (NPP) is fielding candidates in both the Shillong and Tura constituencies. Agatha Sangma, the sitting MP and NPP candidate from Tura, enjoys Sangma's full confidence in securing victory.
"We are optimistic about clinching victory in both constituencies. The NPP's developmental endeavors in the past six years, particularly in Garo Hills, resonate positively with the electorate. Agatha Sangma's significant contributions further bolster our prospects. With the opposition fragmented and former Congress leaders dispersing into different factions, we anticipate a decisive win for our MPs," asserted CM Sangma confidently.
Meghalaya's voters are slated to cast their ballots on April 19.