Meghalaya CM Criticises Congress's Shirtless Protest at AI as Damage to India’s Image

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders sharply criticised the India Youth Congress (IYC) for staging a dramatic “shirtless” protest at the AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, calling the act a misuse of a high-profile international platform.

According to the report, CM Sangma described the protest as “unfortunate” and emphasised that events of such national significance should reflect unity and project the country positively. “This is not a platform for political theatrics. The image of the nation and our responsibilities as Indians come first,” he said.

The IYC workers, who briefly staged the protest on Friday, carried t-shirts emblazoned with slogans criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the India-US trade agreement. Security personnel quickly intervened and removed the protesters from the exhibition hall, which hosted global leaders, tech innovators, and international delegates.

Authorities described the incident as a “premeditated intrusion” into a secure venue, stating that the protest crossed the line from lawful dissent to a “blatant assault on public order.” A Delhi court subsequently sent four arrested IYC workers to police custody for five days.

BJP leaders seized on the incident to launch a strong political attack on the Congress. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the party of committing a “serious wrongdoing” by sending its youth wing to disrupt an international event. “When India advances, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are unhappy. They continuously plot to undermine the nation,” Rijiju said.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticised Congress’s history of alleged political misdeeds, claiming that the party cannot accept leadership from someone from a modest background. “The Congress appears obsessed with turning democracy into a playground for dynastic politics,” he said, asserting that the party’s actions are deliberate rather than coincidental.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condemned the protest, saying the Congress has chosen a path of opposing the nation merely to counter the BJP.

The protest comes amid a series of politically charged demonstrations by the Congress, including black-flag protests against Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra and nationwide rallies by the BJP youth wing activists.