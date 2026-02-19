Mukul Sangma Seeks Expunction of CM’s Remarks in Meghalaya Assembly

Tension briefly surfaced in the Meghalaya Assembly during a recent session after Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma urged Speaker Thomas A. Sangma to expunge certain remarks made by Chief MinisterConrad Sangma, alleging they were delivered directly to him instead of being addressed to the Chair.

Raising the issue on the floor of the House, Mukul Sangma said the Chief Minister’s comments violated established parliamentary norms, which require members to address the Speaker while speaking.

“Every member, even while replying, must address the Chair and not the members directly. There is a tendency, particularly among cabinet members, to look at the questioner and address them directly. This is completely against our procedures,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

He described the practice as a deviation from legislative discipline and urged the Speaker to strike the remarks from the official records to preserve the dignity and decorum of the Assembly.

In response, Speaker Thomas A. Sangma assured the House that the matter would be examined and reviewed in accordance with the rules.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, however, maintained that he had adhered to due procedure. He told the House that the rules apply equally to all members and expressed willingness to abide by the Speaker’s decision.

“Whatever decision you take, Mr Speaker, the rules of procedure should be followed. It is a positive suggestion, and I take it positively,” the Chief Minister said briefly.

NH-62 Construction Under Scanner

Apart from the procedural dispute, Mukul Sangma also demanded a government inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction of National Highway-62. He alleged that there had been a deviation from the approved alignment and claimed that the contractor was extracting incidental minerals while carrying out the work.

“The report indicates that there is a deviation from the approved alignment, and while doing so, the contractor is engaging in extracting incidental minerals. It seems the contractor is taking advantage,” he alleged, calling for a detailed probe into the matter.

Responding to the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister and PWD (Roads) Minister Prestone Tynsong assured the Assembly that the government would examine the issue thoroughly.

“In case of any instance of any company taking undue advantage of aggregate or boulders, we will examine the issue and take action,” Tynsong said, adding that procedural compliance would be ensured.

The developments underline rising friction between the treasury and opposition benches, even as the government faces scrutiny over infrastructure projects and adherence to legislative norms. The Speaker’s review of the procedural complaint is now awaited.