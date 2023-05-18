Meghalaya: CM Sangma To Meet Assam CM To Discuss 2nd Phase Of Border Talks

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that he would meet his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the second phase of border talks tentatively on May 24.
Speaking to reporters, Sangma said all the logistics have been worked out and if everything falls into place, the meeting between the two Chief Ministers is likely to take place in Guwahati this month.
“The honorable chief Minister of Assam and myself and the committee members are expected to meet on the 24th of this month, so that will be the first meeting that will take place in Guwahati. We are still waiting for full confirmation but tentatively both of us have agreed, the logistics have been worked out and if everything falls into place we are expected to meet on the 24th of this month,” Sangma told reporters after chairing the state cabinet meeting.
It may be remembered that the six remaining areas of differences are: Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah, Block 1 & Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli.
On asking, he said, “Post which we have already decided that we will visit both block one block 2 areas jointly to send the message of confidence, message of people and the message of restraint from both sides including administration. These are the steps and measures that we are taking.
While stating that there are border clash between Assam and Meghalaya from time to time, the Chief Minister said, “We are very concern about them and they should not happen, we appeal for peace and harmony in these areas but ultimately in order to ensure that we are able to find the permanent peace there, the solution to this border issue is the only way forward.”
He stresses on the need to have confidence building exercises for the people residing at the Inter-state border.
“The confidence-building steps and exercise of both the chief ministers going to these locations is precisely with the objective to build up the confidence and to send a positive message of peace and also the serious message that we want the solution to happen and also to ensure that we ask the different administrations to restrain from any kind of such activity which would further instigate the situation,” he added.