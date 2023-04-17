Meghalaya Cop Arrested For Embezzlement of COVID Funds

A Meghalaya police constable was arrested for allegedly embezzling funds allotted for procurement of COVID-19 materials.

The arrested constable has been identified as Vicky Biswa. He was attached to suspended Meghalaya police officer Gabriel Iangrai.

According to reports, Biswa was arrested for alleged irregularities in procurement of COVID-related materials.

The alleged irregularities include false billing for COVID materials among others.

Notably, Gabriel Iangrai, a former assistant inspector general (IG) of Meghalaya police was also arrested recently under various charges. He was later released on bail.