Meghalaya: Crystal Meth Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized, Trafficker Held

Over one kilogram of crystal meth worth in crores was seized and a notorious interstate drug smuggler was arrested in an operation carried out by East Jaintia Hills Police in Meghalaya on Tuesday.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma hailed the bust saying that the state government's "unrelenting stance against drug mafias underscores our determination to deny them a foothold in our state!"
He informed that the operation was carried out in the wee hours today by the East Jaintia Hills Police along with its Anti-Narcotics Task Force at Nongsning village.
During the operation, one interstate drug trafficker was arrested by the officials who seized the crystal meth from his possession.
Upon weighing the seized crystal meth, it was found to be around 1.01 kilograms and estimated to be worth more than Rs 1.5 crores, the Meghalaya CM informed.
Taking to X, he further commended the director general of police (DGP) in Meghalaya, LR Bishnoi. He wrote, "Our unrelenting stance against drug mafias underscores our determination to deny them a foothold in our state!"
In the same post, Conrad Sangma further wrote, "In the wee hours today, @EJHPolice & its ANTF displayed exemplary courage during an operation at Nongsning village and arrested a notorious interstate drug trafficker along with 1.01 Kg of Crystal Meth worth more than ₹1.5 Crores. Police is diligently working to hunt for backward and forward linkages."
"Kudos to @lrbishnoiips and his team! The govt is determined to continue the crusade against narco-traffickers with unwavering dedication. #DrugsFreeMeghalaya," he added.