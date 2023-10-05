Myanmar Woman Held With Crystal Meth Worth Rs 31 Crore In Mizoram

In a major haul, Mizoram Police on October 3 made a significant seizure of rare methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl.
The suspected drug weighing approximately 10.4 Kgs is estimated to be worth around Rs. 31 crore in the international drug market.
According to an official statement, the contraband was being peddled to Delhi from Myanmar by a woman, identified as Lalremthangi (38) in a suitcase.
“When the suitcase was scanned at INDIGO security X-ray baggage inspection system at the Airport, suspicious packages were found. On receiving the above information, Mizoram Police's ANTF (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) unit sprung into action, detected and seized the contraband substance,” the statement read.
Following the seizure, the woman was taken into custody and Special Narcotics Police Station Case No.48/23 dt.03.10.2023 was registered under NDPS Act & Foreigners Act.
Upon questioning, it was revealed that the accused woman is a Myanmar citizen and has been staying in Delhi where she works at a Spa.
“She had recently visited Myanmar and was travelling back to Delhi through Aizawl alongwith the huge amount of drug to its further destination. This catch by Mizoram police is considered to be the biggest and the rarest in the recent times,” the statement further read.
Last month, a similar catch of 3 kgs of the same drug was made by the Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF), Aizawl amounting to approximately Rs 9 crore in the international market.