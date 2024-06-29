Meghalaya DGP Raises Alarm Over Rising Crimes Against Women and Children

Meghalaya's first female Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang, expressed concern over the increasing crimes against women and children in the state.
A conference held at the Meghalaya Police Headquarters on Friday, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, addressed this pressing issue.
Speaking to reporters post-conference, DGP Nongrang highlighted that the rise in crimes against women and children was a primary agenda. She noted that in 2023, chargesheets were filed in 65 percent of cases, with crimes against women and children constituting 32 percent of the total crimes, underscoring the gravity of the situation.
The conference also delved into various challenges faced by the police department. Addressing the surge in cyber crimes, Nongrang stressed the importance of this issue, revealing that they proposed the creation of a cyber wing to the government.
"We are keeping an eye on cyber crime, which is a big challenge and to deal with it, we have also proposed to the government to create a cyber wing."
"The good thing is that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have given us the go-ahead and they have assured us that this is one of the things we will focus on and make sure that it comes into existence very soon," she said.
Regarding the implementation of three new criminal laws across India, Nongrang mentioned that they have conducted several training sessions for effective execution.
"We have had several discussions with the Home Ministry and other states on what the best practices are to move forward. There are many aspects to this. Yesterday, we had a panel discussion on this and discussed various aspects of it," she said.