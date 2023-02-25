Meghalaya Elections: Poll Parties Dispatch to 3,419 Polling Stations

Dispatch of poll parties to 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly Constituencies in poll-bound Meghalaya commenced on Saturday.

Polling for one seat, the Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills (EKH) stands adjourned, officials said.

In South Garo Hills, the first polling party to leave early morning is the team going to Rongcheng Polling Station where they will need to trek 8 km to reach the polling station from the last motorable point, they said.

The Meghalaya Assembly polls for 59 out of 60 constituencies will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be held on March 2.

Notably, polling for the Sohiong assembly constituency has been postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

The Election Commission of India has ordered sealing of Meghalaya’s international border with Bangladesh and state border with Assam till the day of counting of votes in the poll-bound state. The results will be declared on March 2.

The preventive measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Speaking on the issue, State’s chief electoral officer F R Kharkong said, “All districts sharing the international border with Bangladesh have been asked to issue orders to seal. The movement of people in the border areas would also be restricted.”

Deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills stated if unregulated movement between India and Bangladesh is allowed, there is “likelihood of law and order problems” leading to danger to human life, safety and disturbance to public tranquility.

Meghalaya shares a 445-km and 885-km border with Bangladesh and Assam respectively.